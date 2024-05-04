The Way Ahead: India’s Role As the Innovation Leader for Climate Solutions

As the country looks to electrify transportation, electrify large parts of its growing manufacturing sector, power its expanding data centers and exploding cities, the load on its electricity grid will intensify rapidly.

Recognising the need to decouple the GDP growth with energy needs and GHG emissions, the Indian government has set clear Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) focused on getting to net zero by 2070.

Given the sheer size of the country and its growth trajectory, achieving these objectives is important not just for India, but for the world, as saving our planet will be impossible without saving a country that is the home to over 17 percent of the global population.

Delivering on these objectives will require solutions that go beyond large renewable energy project deployment.