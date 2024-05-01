Uttarakhand's Battle Against Forest Fires

Nainital, nestled in the serene landscapes of Uttarakhand, India, finds itself engulfed in a battle against raging forest fires, consuming swathes of precious greenery totalling approximately 108 hectares. Recent reports from the state forest department reveal a staggering tally of 26 forest fire incidents within the Kumaon region over the past 25 hours, with an additional five incidents ravaging the Garhwal region, leaving 34.175 hectares charred in their wake.

As the forest fires wreak havoc, the firefighters battle against time to quench the flames. The conflagration, spanning eight districts, has prompted a concerted effort involving various agencies, including the Indian Air Force (IAF), to combat the inferno. Since November 2023, the region has been grappling with over 600 fire outbreaks, with the latest surge intensifying since 20 April 2024.