‘Asia Is World’s Most Disaster-Hit Region’: Breaking Down New Climate Report

This is what the World Meteorological Organization’s (WMO) State of the Climate in Asia 2023 report, published on Tuesday, 23 April, says.

The report also states that Asia was the “world’s most disaster-hit region” due to climate events in 2023. As many as 79 hydrometeorological hazard events were reported in Asia the same year.

Over 2,000 people died due to these climate disasters, and close to nine million people were affected.

The Quint breaks down the key findings of the report for you.