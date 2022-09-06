Crop Damage in Pakistan Could Impact Global Agricultural Markets

Pakistan's floods have caused irreparable damage towards the agricultural output for 2022. With over one-third of the country swimming under water, the damage to agricultural land is over 2 million acres of crops and orchards as reported by the United Nations.

The flood damages have created massive food shortages within the country, leading Pakistan to consider ending the three-year ban on imports from India.

This has led to concern over how the flood damage in Pakistan will affect global agricultural markets, especially with the global market for wheat facing shortages due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.