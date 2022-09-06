Russia Cites Western Sanctions Over Ukraine for Halting Gas Supplies to Europe

Russia on Tuesday, 6 September, blamed the sanctions imposed by western countries over the invasion of Ukraine for not resuming in full its gas supplies to European countries.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov cited the sanctions "introduced against our country by western countries including Germany and the United Kingdom" for Russia's refusal to deliver gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The Russian gas giant Gazprom said on 5 September that a formal warning had been forwarded to it by Russian regulators about the Portovaya compressor station. The warning stated that Portovaya station had violated safety requirements, and was a "hazardous production facility" that could no longer operate legally.

Why is this important? Because the gas that Germany, Europe's biggest consumer of Russian gas, receives through the Nord Steam 1 pipeline is pushed by this compressor.