'Pakistan Is Inundated, It Needs help! We're Trying To Do as Much as We Can'
I went to a village in Muslim Bagh district in Balochistan to see the amount of damage done by the flood.
"Our houses have been destroyed. Our food grains have all been ruined. We were neither able to save our food grains nor our cattle," says an old man who was rescued by Abdur Rehman in Pakistan's Punjab province.
A third of Pakistan is reeling under the worst flood it has seen in its recent history. Over 1,200 people have lost their lives and another 33 million people have been affected.
Torrential rains triggering the overflow of Indus river have washed away thousands of houses. Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan are the worst affected provinces.
Many individuals and NGOs like Al Khidmat Foundation have come forward to try and help the victims of the flood.
"We are near Nari Junubi and Shumali village in Punjab's Dera Ghazi Khan district. Over here, 98% of the area is inundated. The situation over here is that we have rescued elderly citizens and cattle. We have taken out belongings of the people. Disaster relief work needs to be done here. We are working as much as possible to help elderly people, children, and mothers."Abdur Rehman, Relief & Rescue Volunteer
Hilly areas of Balochistan have also been badly affected where several houses were destroyed by the flood.
We were unable to understand the situation in Balochistan because several areas in the province are remotely located. I went to a village in Muslim Bagh district in Balochistan to see the amount of damage done by the flood.
Only 45 minutes drive from the main city of Muslim Bagh, and there was no mobile network in the village and conditions of the houses were telling a story of destruction.
"We are at a remote village of Muslim Bagh (in Balochistan) which is known as Urgus. This area is surrounded by mountains. All the villages that were situated in the valley of these mountains have been washed away. Some water did go into the rivers but most of it has destroyed houses. Villagers got only 5 minutes to escape with their family. The farms are under 4-5 feet of water as well. Belongings of these people have also been washed away by water."Dr Mushtaq Mangat, Al Khidmat Foundation, Pakistan
"The village is at an altitude around 6,000-7,000 feet. We were already feeling cold in the weather so when winter arrives, it would be chilling. We are requesting the government and our friends to help us so that we can help these victims. We are doing whatever we can. These people are strong, god willing, they would be able to start their lives all over again," Dr Mangat said.
