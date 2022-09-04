Pakistan Floods: 1,300 Dead and Over 5 Lakh Displaced
Pakistan has suffered losses of over $10 billion due to unprecedented floods in the country.
Massive floods in Pakistan have resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,300 people and over 5 lakh people being displaced, as the Shehbaz Sharif-led government struggles to provide relief to the affected population.
According to a report by Pakistani media house Geo News, the National Disaster Management Authority said that the casualties in Pakistan had reached 1,290, with 57 people dying in the last 24 hours.
Pakistan Struggles To Cope With Unprecedented Floods
One-third of Pakistan's area has been submerged due to torrential rains and floods wreaking havoc in the country.
The provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh are the three most affected regions by the floods.
In the past one day, over 7,683 people have sustained injuries, 14,68,019 houses have been damaged, and 7,36,459 livestock have been killed due to the catastrophic floods.
In order to address the crisis, the Pakistani government and international non-governmental organisations have been working around the clock to move people to relief camps and also carry out rescue operations.
Terming the floods as a 'humanitarian disaster of epic proportions,' Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought help from several international global financial agencies such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and Asia Development Bank.
Pakistan is also receiving aid from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, and other countries, who have sent relief materials to the South Asian country so that it can cope with the heavy losses incurred by floods.
Facing a loss of over $10 billion, Pakistan thanked France for its first humanitarian assistance flight from Paris, which landed in Islamabad on 3 September.
According to Dawn, an English daily in Pakistan, the United States is also conducting a military aid mission to flood-devastated Pakistan. The decision came after the commander of the US armed forces’ Central Command had a telephone conversation with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
(With inputs from ANI, Geo News, and Dawn.)
