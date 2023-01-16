Weekly Horoscope (15-21 January 2023): Know the Astrological Predictions Here

Virgo ♍️: You are feeling material abundance surrounding you. A new start in career or relationship for many. New opportunities can bring struggle and opposition from those who are not happy with your success. You are seeking the right moment to express your love to your partner.



Libra ♎️: This can be a quiet week, where you are enjoying the finer things in life all alone. Relationships are taking a toll on you because you find yourself not getting affection in return. You may find yourself going the extra mile to complete the business project. You have undertaken.



Scorpio ♏️: Team building and group projects are favourable this week. However, you may have to work under certain restrictions like lack of funds or support from superiors. A sudden change may catch you by surprise towards the end of the week.



Sagittarius ♐️: You are having doubts and fears about an opportunity that you are keen on taking. This week you may have to take care of someone. If you had a fall out with a group of people, this is a good time to come back together and pick up the old threads.



Capricorn ♑️: You may have to spend a lot of time doing hard work this week. Some of you are feeling anxious about the timely completion of the project. You are contemplating taking a risk, but it may involve a lot of analysis before you move ahead. Some conflict May occur towards the end of week with your team members



Aquarius ♒️: Some of you may have to assert yourself to catch hold of a new business opportunity. You may come across someone who is running away from responsibility. The early part of the week may see some non-action, but this will change rapidly as the week progresses.



Pisces ♓️: Finally, the solution you are seeking will be yours this week. Rapid change in your finances. May happen earlier in the week. Nothing to worry as most of you will enjoy this change. Take care of your health. A heavy expense may disappoint some of you.