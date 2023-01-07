Horoscope Today, 7 Jan 2023: Know the Astrological Prediction of All Sun Signs

Libra ♎️: Although this is the weekend, you can see some progress in your career. The day will see you spending quality time with your loved ones. Some of you may receive sudden news about pregnancy or childbirth. Overall, a pleasant day is waiting for you.



Scorpio ♏️: Somebody is trying to rain on your parade. The tone of the day will change very soon with respect to spending pleasant times with friends and family. Those who are in a relationship but can't decide who to choose should take some more time before deciding.



Sagittarius ♐: Early in the day, you may receive news that you were not expecting. This will require you to take concrete and swift action. This news is most likely related to a financial opportunity. Overall, the news is likely to make you happy about your life.