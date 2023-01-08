Weekly Horoscope (8-14 January): Astrological Predictions for All Sun Signs
Check as per your sun sign what your next week has in store for you?
We all get curious to know what the future has in store for us. It is natural human nature to want to know things in advance to get prepared. Thus, we have the weekly horoscope for you below so that you get to know if the universe is on your side this week or not.
Aries ♈️ This week is all about new opportunities, specifically in the areas of career and financial security. Some of you have to travel to cash this opportunity. The current state of affairs may not be up to your satisfaction but a quick change is on the way.
Taurus ♉️ Some people in authority can enforce a decision on you that you will not like. Well thought out and planned actions are required for you to come out of a soup created by others. As a solace, parties and getting together with people from the past will give you comfort.
Gemini ♊️ Plenty of responsibilities, both at workplace and at home may pull you down this week. You are overthinking about a problem that can be easily solved with action. This is a good week if you want to forge an emotional bond. You may see success in career matters.
Cancer ♋️ You may have to move to a new location or travel this week. Some of you are hiding your feelings or denying the truth to yourself. A fantastic opportunity awaits you that has the potential to change your life in a very good way. Projects that require group activity will be successful.
Leo ♌️ Early in the week, you will be a tad disappointed about a situation and begin to let go of your past. The tone of the week will change gradually with you enjoying the success of a project. Work that you do in a team will bring you enjoyment. Something will conclude this week that is up to your satisfaction.
Virgo ♍️ This week, we see you working under some restrictions that weigh heavily upon your mind. You will have to work hard this week that will require significant effort from you. This week favours creative ideas. If you want to write a script or do something artistic now, this is the time to go for it.
Libra ♎️ If you have been waiting for something to go in your favour, this is the week when the tide begins to change. The good times and finally here for you to enjoy. An opportunity may present to you that will see you overthinking. Relationships will be joyous this week.
Scorpio ♏️ A passionate time for you in terms of an existing or a new relationship. You have given a lot to a partnership and now you are benefiting from it. Some of you are making a fresh start in your career that brings positivity to your life. You may have to support someone emotionally.
Sagittarius ♐️ The week may see you entering into a new career Path. Doubt, fear or anxiety is engulfing you. Moving away from your present condition is causing you a little disappointment. Some of you are feeling like victims. Singles may find love this week.
Capricorn ♑️ If you have been troubled by a situation, this week will see you receiving Justice. Try to be tactful and diplomatic in your dealings. You are sitting on a fence about a decision. A sudden change can be experienced for some of you towards the end of the week. This will cause some upheaval that you will overcome by next week.
Aquarius ♒️ A spectacular week for relationships, romance, and friendships. Some of you may receive a gift from family members. A new job can be in the pipeline. News can be received related to real estate. You may have to travel suddenly. Some minor scuffles can be experienced by some of you.
Pisces ♓️ You are finally getting hold of your emotions that disturbed you in the past weeks. You are considering changing the line of your work. You are dealing with someone who does not have good business ethics. You will feel nurtured in your relationships this week.
