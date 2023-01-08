Weekly Horoscope (8-14 January): Astrological Predictions for All Sun Signs

Aries ♈️ This week is all about new opportunities, specifically in the areas of career and financial security. Some of you have to travel to cash this opportunity. The current state of affairs may not be up to your satisfaction but a quick change is on the way.

Taurus ♉️ Some people in authority can enforce a decision on you that you will not like. Well thought out and planned actions are required for you to come out of a soup created by others. As a solace, parties and getting together with people from the past will give you comfort.

Gemini ♊️ Plenty of responsibilities, both at workplace and at home may pull you down this week. You are overthinking about a problem that can be easily solved with action. This is a good week if you want to forge an emotional bond. You may see success in career matters.

Cancer ♋️ You may have to move to a new location or travel this week. Some of you are hiding your feelings or denying the truth to yourself. A fantastic opportunity awaits you that has the potential to change your life in a very good way. Projects that require group activity will be successful.