Horoscope Today, 9 January 2023 - Astrological Prediction of Your Zodiac Signs
Horoscope Today: Here is the astrological prediction for Monday, 9 January 2023.
Horoscope Today, Monday 9 January 2023: What do the stars predict for you Today? Read our horoscopes daily to know about each zodiac sign that will help you understand if the stars are in your favour or not.
Here's the horoscope today for Gemini, Libra, Aries, Capricorn, Virgo, Aquarius, Taurus, Pisces, Scorpio, Cancer, Sagittarius and Leo.
Aries ♈: The beginning of this week will see you realising the truth of an important matter. Use your analytical abilities to resolve an ongoing issue. You are keen on leaving the rat race and breaking free of bonds. Focused on self care.
Taurus ♉️: Feeling like you always have to put others before yourself, you are the person who is always caring and receiving very little in return. You are ready to take up an opportunity that may suddenly come to you. But you are a little wistful about letting go of your present situation.
Gemini ♊️: You are surrounded by people, but you want to be alone. Too much company is making you feel suffocated. The beginning of the week is seeing you tired as you may not be taking care of yourself. A career opportunity may present itself.
Cancer ♋️: You are gently persuading someone to agree and are showing tolerance. Some of you are busy completing unfinished business. Romance, for some of you may take a backseat. You could spend the day thinking about the good times you had with your partner.
Leo ♌️: You are still dealing with the after effects of a trauma that gave you a tough time towards the end of the year. The day finds you coordinating with others and paying attention to detail. Your happiness is compromised as you may feel like a victim. The end of the day will find you connecting to nature.
Virgo ♍️: Today will be a bright and busy day for you. Very good day for finding love and forming new relationships. Yet, some aspects of a relationship may confuse you. You are waiting for somebody to message you. Avoid procrastinating today and do not neglect your health.
Libra ♎️: The day begins with feeling a little disappointed about something you hoped will go your way. Some of you are looking for new adventures and planning to travel in the near future. Despite setbacks, you are determined to succeed in your endeavours.
Scorpio ♏️: Feeling a little less enthusiastic about a partnership or a project you are involved in. You are wanting more independence and preferring solitude today. A very passionate day giving you a chance to start fresh in a relationship.
Sagittarius ♐: You are in a warm and generous mood today and will be able to handle problems easily. You believe you made a wrong choice about a relationship and want a fresh start or want to put right to what went wrong. Your mind will be sharp allowing you to handle responsibilities.
Capricorn ♑: You are having a hard time acknowledging your feelings. Some of you are feeling that they want to be reunited with a person they love. Try to overcome the feeling of disappointment that you are feeling today and focus on the brighter side of life.
Aquarius ♒️: You are finally seeing the results. Reaching a milestone in a partnership is making you happy. You may however, have to take a stand against people who are not supporting you. The day will be pleasant and you will enjoy the success you deserve.
Pisces ♓️: You may have to assert your point today and argue with people who are opposing your view. You are feeling pleased after finding a solution to your problem. You are pulled in two directions about a problem. You do not want to change and want to maintain the status quo.
