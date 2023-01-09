Horoscope Today, 9 January 2023 - Astrological Prediction of Your Zodiac Signs

Aries ♈: The beginning of this week will see you realising the truth of an important matter. Use your analytical abilities to resolve an ongoing issue. You are keen on leaving the rat race and breaking free of bonds. Focused on self care.

Taurus ♉️: Feeling like you always have to put others before yourself, you are the person who is always caring and receiving very little in return. You are ready to take up an opportunity that may suddenly come to you. But you are a little wistful about letting go of your present situation.

Gemini ♊️: You are surrounded by people, but you want to be alone. Too much company is making you feel suffocated. The beginning of the week is seeing you tired as you may not be taking care of yourself. A career opportunity may present itself.