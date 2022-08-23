'We'll Get You Bail' – Message to Those Who Commit Hate Crimes Against Muslims

'Hum sambhal lenge' - response to hate crimes against Muslims
(Illustration: The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editors: Mohd Irshad Alam, Pawan Kumar
Camera: Shivkumar Maurya
Yeh Jo India Hai Na… here, why are we allowing haters to gradually occupy centre stage? Why are we allowing people to think that hate is beginning to define us as a nation? Unfortunately, the evidence is piling up –
Why were they garlanded and felicitated after their release, almost treated as heroes?
Why did BJP's MLA from Godhra call these convicts good sanskari brahmins?
In a country where those who gang-raped Nirbhaya were sentenced to death, what is the message we get from the remission of those who gang-raped Bilkis Bano?
Why was the Review Committee that okayed the remission packed with BJP party members?
Justice Salvi who passed the original judgement on these 11 convicts in 2008, why has he called their remission wrong, and a very bad precedent?
This is the message – if the targets are Muslims, then even for crimes as serious as rape, murder, lynching – the consequences may be milder. 'Hum sambhaal lenge. Zamaanat hum dilwa denge' (We will manage. We will get you bail) – such lines are now being heard in public more frequently.
Here’s another recent example – On 31 July, Sachin Pandit and Shubham Gujjar, two men who allegedly shot at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's vehicle during the UP elections in February, were welcomed by multiple right-wing Hindutva groups when they returned home after getting bail.
No wonder the fan following for Nathuram Godse is growing. Some years ago, Godse’s birthday or Gandhiji’s assassination would see 4-5 cranks standing somewhere with a small banner, and the media would ignore them.
But on 15 August, in Muzaffarnagar, with Nathuram Godse getting pride of place, the Tiranga Yatra of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha. Not 4-5 cranks, but hundreds.
While the bulldozer demolitions claim to be targeting illegal constructions, most homes and shops that have been bulldozed in BJP ruled states, have belonged to Muslims. The message again is clear – the law of the land may now be used unequally to target Muslims. 'Apni jagah samjho, aur sambhal ke raho' (Understand your place, and fall in line).
It is also no surprise that two days before 15th August, a group of extreme right-wing sadhus shared their version of a Constitution for a so-called Hindu Rashtra. Nobody gave them the right to represent crores of secular Hindus, but still there it was. And the key feature of this Constitution was – no voting rights for Muslims or Christians.
This government was quick to snub its own Central Minister when he claimed that Rohingya Muslim refugees would be given housing. Immediately we heard – no housing planned, these are not refugees, they are illegals and a national threat.
But a Hindu Rashtra Constitution announced by prominent right-wing sadhus, got no response, no snub. The message is clear for India’s minorities – 'Be prepared to live here as second class citizens'.
Even as we take out Bulldozer Baba rallies in USA, we fail to see how inclusive the US is today, starting with a Kamala Harris, an Indian Jamaican as its Vice President. We fail to learn from how inclusive the British Raj itself has become, with a Rishi Sunak seeing such huge acceptance as a possible Prime Minister. We fail to learn from an inclusive Canada that just recently had a Sikh Defence Minister.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)