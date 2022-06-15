Why Are Indian Courts Silent as Bulldozer Raj Destroys Homes and Lives?

Where in the Indian Penal Code, or India’s Constitution, does it say that punishment can be given before a trial? And while the bulldozers run amok, why are our courts of law silent about what’s going on?

Is this the kind of India we want? A lawless land, where we can treat our minorities more and more like second-class citizens, target their customs, their education, their livelihoods, their homes, deny them fair and equal access to the law, allow hate mongers to abuse them; allow vigilantes to lynch them?