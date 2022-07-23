We All Cheer for President Droupadi Murmu, But India’s Tribals Need More

You and I should be asking, why did the Chhattisgarh police pick up these 121 tribals? Why were they described as hardcore criminals? Why was the UAPA slapped against them? Was it because it was the only way to keep them in jail? Was it because, it was the best way to hide the fact that the police had no evidence?

Why were cases fabricated against these tribals? Was this a ‘punishment’ for the six villages around the location of the Maoist attack? For how long will tribals be used as scapegoats in the fight against the Maoists? Should the police be allowed to act in this manner?

Are the cops responsible for these wrongful arrests? And will these 121 tribals be compensated for the five years that they were kept in jail? Does anyone care how the families of these 121 tribals survived during these five years?