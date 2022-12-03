Sam Bahadur Teaser | 10 Stories From Field Marshal Maneckshaw’s Life

10 interesting stories from the life of Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Actor Vicky Kaushal recently shared the first teaser of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is a biopic on the life of India's first Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw, also fondly called Sam Bahadur.
Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Maneckshaw wanted to be a doctor, like his father. But when his father refused to send him to London, all by himself, at a young age, an angry Sam took the exam for the Indian Military Academy, and got through... The rest, as they say, is history!
In 1932, Manekshaw was in the first batch of the Indian Military Academy. The batch was called 'The Pioneers'. Manekshaw, who went on to become India's 8th Army Chief, studied with Smith Dun – Army Chief of Burma (1948-49), and Muhammad Musa – Army Chief of Pakistan (1958-66).
In four decades, Sam ‘Bahadur’ fought four wars –
World War II (1942-45)
Sino-Indian War (1962)
Indo-Pak War (1965)
Bangladesh Liberation War (1971)
He fought in World War II as part of the British Indian Army. His father, Hormusji Manekshaw had also served in the British Indian Army during World War I, as a Captain in the Indian Medical Services.
During World War II, fighting in Burma, Manekshaw was severely wounded by a burst of light machine gun fire. An Australian surgeon, who seeing his condition, reportedly almost gave up on him, asked him what had happened to him. He famously told his surgeon,
The surgeon went on to remove 7 bullets from Sam’s lungs, liver, and kidneys.
Born to a Parsi family in Punjab's Amritsar, in April 1914, Sam's parents were reportedly on their way to Lahore, had decided to stay back in India by sheer stroke of luck.
Years later, when he was once asked what would have happened if his family had moved to Pakistan during Partition...he said,
Maneckshaw was the first Indian Army officer to become a Field Marshal. He had a good rapport with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, as her husband Feroze Gandhi was also a Parsi, like Sam. He would often refer to Indira as 'Sweetie' or 'Sweetheart'.
On the eve of the 1971 war, when Mrs Gandhi asked him if he was ready, out came another famous line,
Manekshaw and General Yahya Khan, Pakistan’s President in 1971, served in the British Indian Army before the partition of 1947.
After Partition, Yahya bought Manekshaw’s red motorcycle, promising to send him Rs 1000, the price of the motorcycle from Pakistan.
But turns out, Yahya never paid... So after India’s 1971 victory, Manekshaw said,
Manekshaw was never in awe of India’s politicians. He once said,
Modern India's greatest general was a proud member of the Gorkha Regiment. And was always praises for the Gorkha soldiers.
Another Maneckshaw saying,
He once asked a Gorkha soldier, "Mero naam ke ho? (What’s my name?)" soldier replied, "Sam Bahadur, saab."
When Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw succumbed to pneumonia in June 2008, at 94, his last words were,
