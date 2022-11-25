100-Year-Old Retired Havildar Honoured by Indian Army; Netizens React
KK Gopalakrishnan Nair, the retired veteran turned 100 on November 23rd.
KK Gopalakrishnan Nair, a retired Havildar, was felicitated by the Indian Army Service Corps with a souvenir, on his centenary birthday. KK Nair turned 100 on 23 November.
The Indian Army took to social media to share the picture of the veteran receiving the souvenir with a caption, "Havildar KK Gopalakrishnan Nair (Retd), the #veteran turned 100 years on 23 Nov 2022. He was felicitated on his centenary birthday by Army Service Corps & was presented a souvenir on behalf of Director General Supplies & Transport."
The Indian Army's gesture was appreciated by netizens. The havildar's grandson also left a comment thanking the Army for recognising the service of his grandfather. Take a look at the comments:
