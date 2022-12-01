'Sam Bahadur' Teaser: Vicky Kaushal Shines As Marshall Sam Manekshaw In Biopic

Vicky Kaushal as Sam Mankeshaw.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Taking to social media, Vicky Kaushal shared the first teaser of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur and announced its release date. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of India's first Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. The biopic also features Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
In the video, Kaushal can be seen dressed in the Indian Army’s uniform as he walks midst the army personnel, who clear the path for him. However, his face isn't revealed in the first teaser.
Sharing the clip on his official Instagram handle, Vicky wrote, "365 days to go... #SamBahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023."
Besides the leads, the film aslo features Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Richard Bhakti Klein, Saqib Ayub and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela, among others in pivotal roles.
The film will hit the silver screens next year, on 1 December.
