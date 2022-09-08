Graphic Novel: Battle of Asal Uttar – 1965 Indo-Pak War – India’s Big Victory

The battle of Asal Uttar, fought during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, remains one of India's greatest victories.
(Illustration: The Quint/Chetan Bhakuni)
The Battle of Asal Uttar – fought between 8 and 10 September, during the 1965 Indo-Pak war – is the world’s biggest tank-battle since World War II.
The small village of Asal Uttar, in Punjab – literally meaning 'a befitting reply' – saw an unparalleled display of valour by the Indian troops. With vintage tanks – heavily outnumbered – our forces crushed the enemy. Here's how an 'unequal' battle changed the course of the 1965 war in India's favour:
On 6 September Indian troops, under the command of then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri made the bold move of invading West Pakistan.
Indian forces had reportedly crossed into West Pakistan, "crossing the border at three points in an attack which appears to be aimed mainly at the city of Lahore".
On 20 September 1965, United Nations Security Council unanimously passed a resolution, and demanded unconditional ceasefire from India and Pakistan. The ceasefire was in effect until the start of 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.
