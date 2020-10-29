Remembering Jayaprakash: A Revolution, Indira’s Fall & BJP’s Birth

The year was 1920. An 18-year-old Jayaprakash Narayan heard a speech by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on Gandhi's Non-Cooperation Movement. Azad's call to give up British education inspired him to leave Bihar National College, just 20 days before his exams and join Bihar Vidyapeeth, founded by Dr Rajendra Prasad.

Few would have guessed back then, that this bright-eyed dreamer would go on to lead an underground freedom movement against the British from within jail, lead a mass movement in Bihar that would bring about a reform in Indian politics, and inspire a movie that was shot secretly during the Emergency. We’ll get into these in a while, but first, let’s rewind to where it all started.