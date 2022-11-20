'Govinda Naam Mera' Trailer: Vicky, Kiara & Bhumi Shine In Quirky Crime Comedy
'Govinda Naam Mera' starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.
The trailer of filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's upcoming crime-comedy, Govinda Naam Mera was released on 20 November. The film features Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
The trailer features Vicky as Govinda Waghmare, a middle-class choreographer, who is stuck in a toxic marriage with his wife Gauri, played by Bhumi. In the following sequences, she keeps taunting Govinda, saying that he is 'good for nothing' and even introduces him to her boyfriend. Out of frustration, Govinda asks her for a divorce. In response, Gauri demands Rs 2 crore from him.
Then we are introduced to Suku, played by Kiara, who is also a fellow choreographer and Govinda's girlfriend. However, the trailer takes an unexpected turn when Govinda points a gun towards Gauri, following which we hear a loud gunshot.
The trailer promises a quirky crime comedy, packed with a lot of twists and turns, and a suspected murder case.
Govinda Naam Mera will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 16 December.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood
Topics: Bhumi Pednekar Vicky Kaushal Kiara Advani
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.