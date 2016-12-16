Vijay Diwas: How India Got Pakistan to Surrender in 1971
The Quint brings you details of what happened on that day in 1971 when India marked its greatest military victory.
(This video was first published on 16 December 2016 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Vijay Diwas)
India observes 16 December as Vijay Diwas (Victory Day) to mark its military win over Pakistan in the 1971 war. On this day in 1971, Lt General AAK Niazi, then the Governor of East Pakistan signed the instrument of surrender to the allied forces (of the Indian Army and East Pakistan’s Mukti Bahini) led by Lt General Jagjit Singh Aurora.
As a result of this unconditional and unilateral surrender, East Pakistan was liberated and the new nation of Bangladesh was formed. The surrender was signed at Ramna Race Course in Dhaka, where Mujibur Rehman delivered his historic speech on 7th of March and virtually declared the region’s independence from Pakistan.
The Quint brings you interesting details of how the events unfolded on the day when India achieved its greatest military victory.
Video Editor: Mohammad Ibrahim
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.