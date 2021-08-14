Graphic Novel | Ghadar Movement: How Indian Americans Fought Against British Raj

Ghadar Uprising and India's Freedom Movement
'Ghadar' is an Urdu word that stands for rebellion or revolution.
In the early 20th century, a group of refugees from British-ruled India – Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims, settled in US and Canada, led a massive movement to end British rule in India.
Eventually, the Ghadar Party was formed, with a greater aim – freedom of India. Soon, most prominent leaders returned to their homeland to overthrow the British rule in India.
Many were killed in firing, illegally detained, jailed without trial, and executed. The British tried all means to suppress them – even banned peaceful protests, passed draconian laws. But nothing could stop them.
Left headless, their movement failed to uproot the British. The Ghadar party was formally dissolved after India's independence.
But the legacy of the Ghadar uprising continues to inspire the fight for justice. The Ghadar movement is still revered and leaders like Kartar Singh Sarabha are still remembered as heroes in Punjab and Canada. Sarabha massively inspired Bhagat Singh too.
