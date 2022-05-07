Political Leaders Using The Police to Settle Political Scores is Not Democracy

In India, again and again, the police is used by netas to settle political scores.
(Photo: The Quint)
Yeh Jo India Hai Na… yahan ek naye type ki chor-police kheli ja rahi hai...
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police for ‘defaming Kejriwal’, a month after he was booked for his statements against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's views on the controversial Bollywood film The Kashmir Files.
However, the Punjab Police cavalcade that was taking him to Mohali following his arrest was intercepted by the Haryana Police, and Bagga was then handed over to the Delhi Police.
Gujarat Congress leader Jignesh Mevani was arrested by the Assam Police for two of his tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nathuram Godse that went viral and allegedly "pose a threat to disturb tranquillity".
Shortly after receiving bail, Mevani was rearrested in connection with another case. A court in Assam's Barpeta later severely criticised the state police for trying to implicate Mevani in what it termed a "manufactured case" of assault on a woman constable.
Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana were arrested and booked for sedition for attempting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's house. They were later granted bail by a special court, which stated that while the accused "had crossed the line of freedom of speech and expression," there was not sufficient ground for invoking sedition.
Going back further, there was the incident of climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the ‘toolkit’ case. A court later granted bail to the Bangalore-based climate activist, saying that there had been a "scanty and sketchy" investigation.
And of course, there's Mumbai Police naming Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami as an accused in the Television Ratings Points (TRP) scam, nine months after registering an FIR in the case. Earlier, Goswami had been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and the death of his mother Kumud Naik in 2018.
Yeh Jo India Hai Na… yahan, again and again the police is used by netas to settle political scores. And that is not democracy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)