Press Freedom Day: An India Where Journalists Face Constant Attack Is Not Free

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… We must remember – without press freedom, we are not free!
Yeh Jo India Hai Na… yahan press freedom ka kya haal hai?
Raman Kashyap was crushed to death by a politician's car in Lakhimpur Kheri. Avinash Jha was burned to death in Bihar's Benipatti. Sulabh Srivastava was killed by a liquor mafia in UP's Pratapgarh. Rohit Biswal was killed by Maoists in an IED blast in Odisha's Mohangiri.
Aasif Sultan, a Kashmiri journalist, jailed since 2018 under the UAPA. Fahad Shah, Mukhtar Zahoor, Manan Gulzar Dar, and Junaid Peer, all Kashmiri journalists – either arrested or detained.
Siddique Kappan, a Kerala journalist, jailed under the UAPA in UP since 2020. 'Bulli Bai' and 'Sulli Deals' – the ugly mock auctions of Muslim women journalists.
Journalists and news outlets harassed by frivolous FIRs and tax raids.
