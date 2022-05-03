Press Freedom Day: An India Where Journalists Face Constant Attack Is Not Free

Press freedom is under attack. Let's remember that without press freedom, we are not free.
Rohit Khanna
News Videos
Published:

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… We must remember – without press freedom, we are not free!

|

Photo: Altered by The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Yeh Jo India Hai Na… We must remember – without press freedom, we are not free!</p></div>

Video Producer: Aparna Singh

Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… yahan press freedom ka kya haal hai?

Raman Kashyap was crushed to death by a politician's car in Lakhimpur Kheri. Avinash Jha was burned to death in Bihar's Benipatti. Sulabh Srivastava was killed by a liquor mafia in UP's Pratapgarh. Rohit Biswal was killed by Maoists in an IED blast in Odisha's Mohangiri.

Also ReadA Grim Reminder of the State of Indian Media on World Press Freedom Day
All journalists, killed doing their jobs.

Aasif Sultan, a Kashmiri journalist, jailed since 2018 under the UAPA. Fahad Shah, Mukhtar Zahoor, Manan Gulzar Dar, and Junaid Peer, all Kashmiri journalists – either arrested or detained.

Siddique Kappan, a Kerala journalist, jailed under the UAPA in UP since 2020. 'Bulli Bai' and 'Sulli Deals' – the ugly mock auctions of Muslim women journalists.

Also ReadThis World Press Freedom Day, Support a 'Press Without Fear'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Journalists beaten up by political workers, by the police, and by public mobs.

Journalists and news outlets harassed by frivolous FIRs and tax raids.

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… We must remember – without press freedom, we are not free!

Also ReadWorld Press Freedom Day: The Dangers of Being a Muslim Journalist in India

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT