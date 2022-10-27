Anti-Semitism, Outrage & Adidas: Kanye Loses Deals, and His Billionaire Status

Musician and mogul Ye, who was previously known as Kanye West, has been slammed for a recent slew of anti-semitic comments, and as a result, has lost talent representation, deals with major fashion outlets and other highly profitable relationships.

The biggest loss to the rapper has come from sportswear manufacturer Adidas, which had an estimated deal of worth $1.5 billion with him, according to Forbes. Without the deal, his estimated net worth has dropped to $400 million.