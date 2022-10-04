Balenciaga Hosts Paris Fashion Week in a Mud Pit; Internet is Amused

Balenciaga, the luxury fashion brand, hosted Paris Fashion Week in a mud pit
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Balenciaga, the luxury fashion brand known for its eccentric aesthetics and ideas, has yet again made headlines for its latest fashion show at the Paris fashion week.
This time they organised the show in a large mud pit with models including the rapper Ye (Kanye West) and supermodel Bella Hadid making their way through the dirt instead of a traditional ramp.
In a statement shared by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, he said, "The set of this show is a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth."
Statement on the Paris fashion week by Demna, the creative director of Balenciaga
From earrings that looked like shoe laces to selling expensive distressed shoes and inviting guests with smashed Iphones to their fashion show, Balenciaga sure knows how to create a ripple. Now with their latest show showcasing their Summer collection, they decided to shake things even more by hosting a mud show.
In the video shared by Balenciaga, Ye can be seen wearing a bulky military-style hoodie with leather pants and a baseball cap opening the show.
Netizens had hilarious thoughts about the show. Read here:
