Watch the Ramleela Rap: Transgenders’ Hatke Tribute to Lord Ram

This Diwali, as we celebrate Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya, a tribute to the community that waited patiently for him. The Quint Did you know members of the transgender community stood still for 14 years, waiting for Lord Ram to come back from his vanvas? | (Image: The Quint’s Ramleela Rap) Videos This Diwali, as we celebrate Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya, a tribute to the community that waited patiently for him.

(This article was first published on 18 October 2018. It has been republished from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Dussehra.)

"Purush napunsak nari va jiv charachar koi, Sarv bhav bhaj kapat taji mohi param priy soi," said Lord Ram to a crow (Manas 7.87). Roughly translated, this means: “Men, queers, women, animals or plants, who approach me after abandoning malice, are beloved to me.”

Lord Ram taught us to love everyone equally. And this Diwali, The Quint celebrates with a few transgender individuals, as we trace their role in the epic Ramayana.

Legend has it that when Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita were banished from Ayodhya and sent on a '14 saal ka vanvas', the entire kingdom followed them. Lord Ram asked all the men and women to turn back, promising to come back soon. Everybody returned, except the transgender individuals – because they were neither men, nor women.

When Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya, he saw that the transgender community was still waiting for him, at the same spot where they bid farewell 14 years ago. Impressed with their dedication and love, Lord Ram gave them the ‘vardaan’ to bless future generations.

This legend is the reason transgender individuals are often invited to bless the gathering at special occasions like the birth of a child. Interesting, right? Watch the video to see it all come to life!

Want to sing along? Here are the lyrics: Once upon a time,

Ayodhya ki story hai ye khaas

Kaikeyi boli Raja Dashrath se,

“Send beta Ram on banwaas” Ram ji nikal gaye, with Sita & Laxman in tow

It’s bad to be caught in a political storm, no? Ram ne bola, “Everyone, please return. I’ll be back in a while”

Sab chale gaye BUT,

the transgender stood still Phir aayi Surpanakha,

tries to seduce the bros,

Chahti thi Sita ka murder,

Laxman cuts her nose! Badle ki thi aag, Sita ko le gaya Raavan Lanka,

Is Raavan for real?

Kripya koi na rakhe shanka! Hanumaan offers to help, aur Lanka ko kardia lit

Ram crossed the Setu, phir Raavan ko kardia chit! Vaanar sena ne cheer kia, and

Team Ayodhya did retreat,

Jaisa filmo mein hota hai, Achhaii ne buraai ko kardia beat! But kya aapne kia?

“Ae Hijde, chal move away”

Hashtag Hijra, Clap Clap Chhakka

Bola tha tumne? I remember pakka You touched, abused and ran away,

But my side of the story? ‘Ae Raju’ sunn to ley rey! Shaadi, death, ya baby ke janam ke baad,

Ye transgender kyun dete hain aashirwaad? Saari praja ne kia tha follow, jab Ram left for his exile,

Ram ne bola, “Everyone, please return. I’ll be back in a while”. Sab chale gaye BUT,

the transgender stood still,

We waited 14 saal 'coz, yes that’s some skill. Ram returned to Ayodhya, dekh ke humko huye impress,

Diya vardaan, major public occasions pe karo bless!

YES!

Video Credits:

Actors: Shyamali, Rudrani Chhetri, Kashish, Mona, Rashi, Stanley,

Music: Conic

Lyricist: Aaqib Raza Khan

Multimedia Producer: Kunal Mehra

Singers: Mansi Jani, Add Khan, Kashiah Khan, Shyamli Pujari, Mona Worlikar, Gopi, Yoga Devi, Nadira Kadam, Mumtaz Khan, Zoya Shaikh, Amrin

Illustrations : Susnata Paul

Camera: Athar Rather, Sanjay Deb

Assistant Producers: Vanshika Sood, Abhishek Ranjan Chaudhary

Producers: Aaqib Raza Khan, Divya Talwar, Tridip Mandal

Special thanks to Aarju Foundation