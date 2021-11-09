Kristallnacht: 83 Years Since Nazi Germany Formalised Anti-Semitic Violence

The Nazi Party used Kristallnacht to propagate that it was actually the Jews who had declared war on Germany.

What had begun as a socio-economic boycott of German Jews was to be transformed into full-blown unrestrained violence, and the speeding up of deportation programs and mass-murder using gas chambers.

Nazi institutions and leaders had not cared to hide their appetite for further destruction after Kristallnacht.

The official newspaper of the Schutzstaffel called for the "destruction by swords and flames" of the German Jewish community.

Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop when asked about the assassination during vom Rath's funeral said, "we understand the challenge, and we accept it", as quoted in a book by historian Richard Cohen.

The complete lack of protests and public anger among German civilians in response to the pogrom motivated the Third Reich to intensify anti-Jewish violence and policies.

Once the Second World War began, and the German army plundered its way through France and the rest of Europe (except Britain), the European Jewry began to be systematically exterminated.

Many historians like Max Rein therefore argue that Kristallnacht was a sign of what was to come – the murder of six million Jews.

Perhaps that is the most important takeaway from the tragedy that occurred on the night of 9-10 November 1938.

The signs of socio-economic oppression of a community should not be ignored before they eventually lead to annihilation because by then, as Nazi Germany shows, it becomes too late to turn the tide.

