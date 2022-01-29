Singer Chris Brown Accused of Drugging & Raping Woman on Yacht: Report
The woman has demanded $20 million in damages from the R&B star.
Singer Chris Brown has been sued for rape in California. As per reports, the alleged victim has claimed that he drugged and attacked her at rap mogul Diddy's home. The woman has demanded $20 million in damages from the R&B star.
The civil suit, which was filed on Thursday and seen by AFP, states that brown invited the woman, described as a choreographer, model and musical artiste, to the yacht after she arrived in Miami on 30 December, 2020.
She claims the drink he offered her made her feel "disoriented and physically unstable." The suit adds that Brown then took her to a bedroom where, despite her protests, he raped her.
"The traumatic events that the Plaintiff Jane Doe shock the conscience and should horrify all of us," says the suit, filed in Los Angeles.
"The time has come to send a message to Defendant Chris Brown that enough is enough. Accordingly, the Plaintiff brings this complaint seeking justice for herself (and also with the hope it may serve as an example for others) who may now or have in the past found themselves at the mercy of Defendant Chris Brown."
After the news broke, Chris Brown took to Instagram to write, "I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [blue cap emoji]. Whenever im releasing music or projects 'THEY' try to pull some real bullshit".
The blue cap emoji refers to untruths, and Brown didn't specify who "they" were.
In 2009, Brown was convicted of beating Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time. Previously, he has been accused of raping a woman in a Paris hotel. Brown denied the allegations, and he wasn't charged.
