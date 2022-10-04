Balenciaga Hosts Paris Fashion Week in a Mud Pit; Internet is Amused
"Balenciaga is a social experiment that has gone for way too long", wrote a user.
Balenciaga, the luxury fashion brand known for its eccentric aesthetics and ideas, has yet again made headlines for its latest fashion show at the Paris fashion week.
This time they organised the show in a large mud pit with models including the rapper Ye (Kanye West) and supermodel Bella Hadid making their way through the dirt instead of a traditional ramp.
In a statement shared by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, he said, "The set of this show is a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth."
From earrings that looked like shoe laces to selling expensive distressed shoes and inviting guests with smashed Iphones to their fashion show, Balenciaga sure knows how to create a ripple. Now with their latest show showcasing their Summer collection, they decided to shake things even more by hosting a mud show.
In the video shared by Balenciaga, Ye can be seen wearing a bulky military-style hoodie with leather pants and a baseball cap opening the show.
Netizens had hilarious thoughts about the show. Read here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: Kanye West Fashion Show Paris Fashion Week
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.