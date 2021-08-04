Pegasus Project: SC Registrars, Lawyers of High-Profile Clients in Leaked List

As the row over the Pegasus Project reports continues in India, a new report by The Wire on Wednesday, 4 August, said that two officers from the Supreme Court’s registry, two lawyers with high-profile clients, and a junior lawyer employed by a former attorney general were potential targets for surveillance using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

An old number belonging to a now-retired Supreme Court Judge has also featured in the list, the report said.

Reports published by news organisations across the world on 18 July revealed that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of several journalists, politicians, government officials, and rights activists.

Analyses carried out on some of the phones belonging to those who have featured in the leaked database so far have shown evidence of the spyware.