Free Disney+Hotstar Subscription: Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Plans; Details Here

Airtel, Vodafone, and Jio Disney+Hotstar free subscription plans are here.
(Photo: iStock)
As the cricket season is on, many telecom companies are coming up with the best offers on OTT streams to fulfil the needs of cricket fans. Telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone are offering special prepaid plans that not only include unlimited calling and data benefits but also a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar to watch the Asia Cup 2022. The popular OTT platform provides three plans in India – Premium Plan, Mobile Plan, and Super Plan.
A few recharge plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone are providing Disney+ Hotstar Mobile or Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions to the customers. Cricket fans can know about the recharge plans so that they can get the Disney+Hotstar subscription. One should know the correct recharge plan if they want to watch Asia Cup 2022 on their mobile phones.
The Rs 333 plan offers 28 days validity, 1.5GB daily data, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and Jio app benefits. The plan provides a Disney+Hotstar subscription for three months.
The Rs 419 plan provides 28 days validity, 3GB daily data, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, other Jio app benefits, and a Disney+Hotstar subscription for three months.
The Rs 583 plan offers 56 days validity, 1.5GB daily data, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and additional Jio app benefits. Customers get three months Disney+Hotstar subscription along with this plan.
The Rs 499 plan provides 28 days validity, 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional Jio app benefits along with a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.
The Rs 1066 plan offers 84 days of plan validity with 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and additional Jio app benefits. It provides an additional 5GB of data to keep your live streaming on if you finish your daily data limit.
The Rs 399 recharge plan offers 28 days of validity, 2.5GB of data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months.
The Rs 839 plan offers 84 days validity, 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, additional benefits, and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months.
The Rs 499 plan provides 28 days validity, 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, additional benefits, and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 Year.
The Rs 3359 recharge plan provides 2.5 GB of data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, additional benefits, and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 Year.
The Rs 499 plan offers 28 days validity, 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and additional benefits. It includes a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 Year.
The Rs 601 recharge plan provides 28 days validity, 3GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and additional benefits along with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 Year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)