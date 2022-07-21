Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Babli Bouncer’ to Release on Disney+ Hotstar; First Look Out
The film also stars Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Bajaj and will be available for streaming from 23 September.
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen in filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming OTT feature, Babli Bouncer. The first look poster of the sports drama was unveiled on Wednesday, 20 July.
The film is a coming-of-age, feel-good story, which will also feature Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.
Taking to social media, the makers of Babli Bouncer shared Tamannaah's first look poster from the film. The actor dons herself in a never-before-seen avatar as Babli bouncer.
Disney+ Hotstar tweeted, "Oye bawale suna kya? Aa gaya hai Babli Bouncer ka time! Dilon ko yeh jodegi, ya khub hadiyaan todegi? Pata chalega jald hi! Here’s the first look of #BabliBouncer, starring the phenomenal @tamannaahspeaks. Streaming from Sept 23 only on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex."
The film is set in the 'bouncer town' of North India — Asola Fatehpur, and will be released in three different languages, being Hindi, Tamil ad Telugu.
On the work front, Tamannaah has several upcoming projects in the pipeline, including Bole Chudiyan, Jee Karda, Plan A Plan B, and Telugu film, Bhola Shankar.
