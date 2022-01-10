Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans And Offers 2022
Check details on Airtel's prepaid recharge plans and offers for 2022, price, data provided, unlimited calling & more
Airtel is one of the largest telecom operators in India. In the year 2022, the company has launched some amazing recharge plans which we are sure you are going to love. Let's dive into the best Airtel recharge plans for the year 2022 and discuss detailed specifications such as total data provided, talk time, price, and more.
Airtel Rs 155 Prepaid Plan
This is one of the top choices for users who are looking for 1GB of data. The plan provides unlimited calls, 300 SMS per day, free hello tunes, 30 day free trial to Amazon Prime and free Wynk Music, all for a total validity of 24 days.
Airtel Rs 179 Prepaid Plan
The Rs 179 is another great option for users as it offers not only 2GB of data but also unlimited calls and 300 SMS for a total validity of 28 days.
In addition, this plan also gives users several benefits such as free Hello Tunes subscription, a 30 day free trial of Amazon Prime and free Wynk Music.
Airtel Smart Recharge Plan
This plan, starting at Rs 99, offers users Rs 99 talk time and 200MB data. What's more is that the calls made are charged at one paise per second under this plan.
Airtel Rs 265 Prepaid Plan (Previously Rs 219)
This plan priced at Rs 265 provides users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, 1GB high speed data daily, in a validity period of 28 days.
The plan cost Rs 219 before the Airtel, and other telcos, hiked the tariffs.
Airtel Rs 299 Prepaid Plan (Previously Rs 249):
This plan priced at Rs 299 provides users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, 1.5 GB high speed data daily, with a validity period of 28 days.
Airtel Rs 359 Prepaid Plan (Previously Rs 298)
This plan priced at Rs 359 offers users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, 2 GB high speed data daily, with a validity period of 28 days.
Airtel Rs 479 Prepaid Plan (Previously Rs 399):
The benefits of Rs 479 plan include unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, 1.5 GB high speed data daily, with a validity period of 56 days.
Airtel Rs 549 Prepaid Plan (Previously Rs 449)
This plan priced at Rs 549 provides users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, 2 GB high speed data daily, for 56 days.
Airtel Rs 455 Prepaid Plan (Previously Rs 379)
This plan priced at Rs 455 provides users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, 6 GB high speed data daily, with a validity of 84 days.
Airtel Rs 719 Prepaid Plan (Previously Rs 598)
This plan priced at Rs 719 provides users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, 1.5 GB high speed data daily, with a validity period of 84 days.
Airtel Rs 839 Prepaid Plan (Previously Rs 698)
This plan priced at Rs 839, provides users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, 2 GB high speed data daily, for 84 days.
Airtel Rs 1799 Prepaid Plan (Previously Rs 1498)
This plan priced at Rs 1799 provides users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, 24 GB high speed data with one year validity.
Airtel Rs 2999 Prepaid Plan (Previously Rs 2,498)
This plan priced at Rs 2999 is the most expensive plan by Airtel. It provides users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, 2 GB high speed data daily, with a validity period of 365 days.
International Roaming Packs
Under Airtel's international roaming packs, customers can get unlimited incoming, 500MB data, Airtel Talktime Recharge Plans, 100 mins local call, and 100 SMS, from Rs 496 onwards only.
What's more is that the highest international roaming plan is priced at Rs 6999, wherein the Airtel users get 500 mins incoming 5GB, 500mins local/India calls, and 100 SMS per day
Airtel Top-up Pack
Airtel also has certain talk time packs that start only at Rs 10 and go on till Rs 5000. The best part is that under these packs, customers will get sufficient talk without any restricted validity.
