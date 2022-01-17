Vi Recharge Plans 2022: List of Prepaid Recharge Plans

Vodafone 2022 list of prepaid recharge plans
Vodafone
Vodafone Idea (Vi) is one of the largest telecom operators in India, offering a host of prepaid plans for its customers. In fact, its plan with 2 GB daily data limit is one of the most popular plans that customers are choosing in 2022.
So without further ado, let's dive straight in to the various prepaid plans offered by Vi.
|Price
|Data
|Validity
|Rs.99
|99 Talktime with 200MB Data Combo Pack
|28 Days
|Rs.299
|Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data
|28 Days
|Rs.179
|Unlimited Talktime and 2GB Data for 28 Days Pack
|28 Days
|Rs.459
|Unlimited Talktime and 6GB Data for 84 Days Pack
|84 Days
|Rs.479
|Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data for 56 Days Pack
|56 Days
|Rs.719
|Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data for 84 Days Pack
|84 Days
|Rs.58
|3GB Data for 28 Days Pack
|28 Days
|Rs.118
|12GB Data for 28 Days Pack
|28 Days
|Rs.155
|Unlimited Talktime and 1GB Data for 24 Days Pack
|24 Days
|Rs.19
|1GB Data for 24 Hours Pack
|24 Hours
|Rs.49
|?38 Talktime with 100MB Data Combo Pack
|10 Days
|Rs.10
|?7.47 Talktime Pack
|NA
|Rs.699
|Unlimited Talktime and 3GB/Day Data for 56 Days Pack
|56 Days
|Rs.79
|?64 Talktime with 200MB Data Combo Pack
|21 Days
|Rs.149
|Unlimited Talktime and 1GB Data for 21 Days Pack
|21 Days
|Rs.239
|Unlimited Talktime and 1GB/Day Data for 24 Days Pack
|24 Days
|Rs.418
|100GB Data for 56 Days Pack
|56 Days
|Rs.100
|?81.75 Talktime Pack
|NA
|Rs.22
|?22 ISD Pack for 28 Days
|28 Days
|Rs.50
|?39.37 Talktime Pack
|NA
|Rs.599
|Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data for 70 Days Pack
|70 Days
|Rs.1,799
|Unlimited Talktime and 24GB Data for 365 Days Pack
|365 Days
|Rs.298
|50GB Data for 28 Days Pack
|28 Days
|Rs.98
|9GB Data for 21 Days Pack
|21 Days
|Rs.18
|?18 ISD Pack for 1 Hour
|1 Hour
|Rs.475
|Unlimited Talktime and 3GB/Day Data for 28 Days Pack
|28 Days
|Rs.129
|Unlimited Talktime and 200MB Data for 18 Days Pack
|18 Days
|Rs.11
|?11 ISD Pack for 7 Days
|7 Days
|Rs.34
|?34 ISD Pack for 56 Days
|56 Days
|Rs.31
|?31 ISD Pack for 28 Days
|28 Days
|Rs.18
|?ISD Pack Talktime Pack
|28 Days
|Rs.500
|?423.75 Talktime Pack
|NA
|Rs.20
|?14.95 Talktime Pack
|NA
|Rs.539
|Unlimited Talktime and 2GB/Day Data for 56 Days Pack
|56 Days
|Rs.839
|Unlimited Talktime and 2GB/Day Data for 84 Days Pack
|84 Days
|Rs.249
|Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data for 21 Days Pack
|21 Days
|Rs.399
|Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data for 42 Days Pack
|42 Days
|Rs.128
|10 Local Onnet Night Minutes for 28 Days Pack
|28 Days
|Rs.601
|Unlimited Talktime and 3GB/Day Data for 28 Days Pack
|28 Days
|Rs.901
|Unlimited Talktime and 3GB/Day Data for 70 Days Pack
|70 Days
|Rs.3,099
|Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data for 365 Days Pack
|365 Days
|ISD
|Rs.18
|?18 ISD Pack for 0 Days
|Rs.27
|?27 ISD Pack for 28 Days
|28 Days
|Rs.66
|?66 ISD Pack for 28 Days
|28 Days
|Talktime
|Rs.500
|?423.73 Talktime Pack
|NA
|Rs.1,000
|?847.46 Talktime Pack
|NA
|Rs.30
|?22.42 Talktime Pack
|NA
|Rs.5,000
|?4237.29 Talktime Pack
|NA
|Unlimited
|Rs.269
|Unlimited Talktime and 1GB/Day Data for 28 Days Pack
|28 Days
|Rs.666
|Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data for 77 Days Pack
|77 Days
|Rs.359
|Unlimited Talktime and 2GB/Day Data for 28 Days Pack
|28 Days
|Rs.2,899
|Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data for 365 Days Pack
|365 Days
|Rs.409
|Unlimited Talktime and 2.5GB/Day Data for 28 Days Pack
|28 Days
|Rs.1,449
|Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data for 180 Days Pack
|180 Days
|Rs.327
|Unlimited Talktime and 25GB Data for 30 Days Pack
|30 Days
|Rs.537
|Unlimited Talktime and 50GB Data for 60 Days Pack
|60 Days
|Rs.329
|Unlimited Talktime and 4GB Data for 56 Days Pack
|56 Days
|Rs.199
|Unlimited Talktime and 1GB/day Data for 18 Days Pack
|18 Days
|Rs.219
|Unlimited Talktime and 1GB/Day Data for 21 Days Pack
|21 Days
The Rs 179 plan offers 2GB of daily data with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, with a 28 days validity period. In addition to this, customers will also get free access to Vi's own streaming services such as Vi Movies and TV. However, customers must note that Vi does not offer any annual plans with this 2GB daily data plan.
The Rs 359 plan offers 2GB of daily data with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, with a 28 days validity period. In addition to this, customers will also get free access to Vi's own streaming services such as Vi Movies and TV. However, customers must note that Vi does not offer any annual plans with this 2GB daily data plan.
The Rs 539 plan offers 2GB of daily data with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, with a 56 days validity period.In addition to this, customers will also get free access to Vi's own streaming services such as Vi Movies and TV. However, customers must note that Vi does not offer any annual plans with this 2GB daily data plan.
The Rs 839 plan offers 2GB of daily data with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, with a 84 days validity period. In addition to this, customers will also get free access to Vi's own streaming services such as Vi Movies and TV. However, customers must note that Vi does not offer any annual plans with this 2GB daily data plan.
The Rs 1799 annual plan will offer customers 24 GB of total monthly data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, with a 365 days validity period. In addition to this, customers will also get free access to Vi's own streaming services such as Vi Movies and TV.
The Rs 1799 annual plan will offer customers 1.5 GB of daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, with a 365 days validity period. In addition to this, customers will also get free access to Vi's own streaming services such as Vi Movies and TV.
The Rs 3099 plan offers 1.5 GB of daily, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, with a 365 days validity period. In addition to this, customers will also get access to a yearly Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.
