BSNL Recharge Plans 2022: Free Calls, Data, SMS Details

Latest BSNL Recharge Plans 2022 list.
(Photo: BSNL. Altered by The Quint)
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL provides a range of prepaid recharge plans that offer a lot of other benefits. Most of the plans include unlimited voice calling benefits along with other features.
The BSNL plans are cheap and offer various data and talk time benefits to the customers.
The plans also have greater validity so it is beneficial for the users. They also get other interesting features like a free subscription to BSNL tunes and more.
Here is a list of the latest BSNL plans that are cheap and the users should know before recharging:
Per second 108:
This plan is applicable only to new customers. The users get unlimited calls to any network plus 1 GB data per day.
153 Plan:
This plan offers unlimited calls plus 1 GB data per day. It also provides 100 SMS per day plus free PRBT. The validity of this plan is for 28 days.
197 Plan:
It offers truly unlimited Local/STD/roaming calls including Mumbai and Delhi plus unlimited data speed reduced to 80kbps after 2GB/day plus 100 SMS/day plus Zing (18days). The validity of this plan is for 100 days.
199 Plan:
This plan offers unlimited free calls plus 2 GB data per day and 100 SMS per day. It has a validity of 30 days.
249 Plan:
The 249 plan is applicable for new customers. It offers free calls to any network even in roaming + 2GB/day high-speed data + 100 SMS/day. Migration is not allowed. This plan has a validity of 45 days.
397 Plan:
It offers unlimited calls plus 2GB data per day plus 100 SMS/day. It is valid for 200 days.
485 Plan:
This plan includes free calls plus 1.5 GB per day. It also offers 100 SMS per day to the customers. It is important to note that this plan is valid for 90 days.
These are a few BSNL plans that are priced at cheap rates but offer various benefits to the users.