BSNL Introduces Prepaid Recharge Plan of Rs 197; Check Validity, Other Details

Check details of BSNL Rs 197 prepaid recharge plans.
BSNL 197: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecom company, has been introducing some new, long-term and affordable prepaid recharge plans. This new development comes after almost all telecom operators increased the price of prepaid recharges.
Recently, BSNL has introduced its prepaid recharge plan of Rs 197. Here are the details of the same.
The new BSNL prepaid recharge of Rs 197 comes with 150 days of validity. It offers 2GB daily internet data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/ day for first 18 days. The speed of internet will be restricted to 40 kbps after the completion of 18 days.
Customers availing this recharge will also get subscription to ZING mobile streaming.
All BSNL users must note, that the new BSNL Rs 197 plan is listed under 'PLAN Extension' category on BSNL's website. It is available across all circles, reported Gadgets360.
Recently, BSNL also increased the validity of its its long-term plan of Rs 2,399. Earlier, the same plan was valid for 365 days. However, with the new offer, it will now be valid for 425 days.
Check this space regularly for further updates about BSNL other recharge plans.