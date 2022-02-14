Jio Postpaid Recharge: Check Plans With Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar

Image used for representational purposes.
These days, telecom companies offer various subscriptions with their recharge plans to attract customers – OTT subscriptions being one of the major ones.
Reliance-owned telecom giant Jio also offers subscriptions of OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar with its Jio Postpaid Plus recharge plans.
According to the official website of the company, Jio Postpaid Plus plans come with Netflix (Mobile) subscription, Amazon Prime membership, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.
Here are the details of Jio's postpaid plans which include OTT subscriptions.
Jio Rs 399 Postpaid Plan
Pack Validity: Bill cycle
Total Data: 75 GB Data, thereafter Rs 10/GB
Data Rollover: 200 GB
Voice Call: Unlimited calling
SMS: 100 SMS/day
Subscriptions: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Jio Rs 599 Postpaid Plan
Pack Validity: Bill cycle
Total Data: 100 GB Data, thereafter Rs 10/GB
Data Rollover: 200 GB
Voice Call: Unlimited calling
SMS: 100 SMS/day
Subscriptions: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Family Plan Additional SIM Cards: 1
Jio Rs 799 Postpaid Plan
Pack Validity: Bill cycle
Total Data: 150 GB Data, thereafter Rs 10/GB
Data Rollover: 200 GB
Voice Call: Unlimited calling
SMS: 100 SMS/day
Subscriptions: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Family Plan Additional SIM Cards: 2
Jio Rs 999 Postpaid Plan
Pack Validity: Bill cycle
Total Data: 200 GB Data, thereafter Rs 10/GB
Data Rollover: 500 GB
Voice Call: Unlimited calling
SMS: 100 SMS/day
Subscriptions: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Family Plan Additional SIM Cards: 3
Jio Rs 1499 Postpaid Plan
Pack Validity: Bill cycle
Total Data: 300 GB Data, thereafter Rs 10/GB
Data Rollover: 500 GB
Voice Call: Unlimited calling
SMS: 100 SMS/day
Subscriptions: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Family Plan Additional SIM Cards: NA
For more details about Jio's postpaid and prepaid recharge plans, check the official website of the company.
