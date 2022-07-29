Battlegrounds Mobile India Removed From Google & Apple App Stores, Check Details

Famous battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store in India, following an order by the Indian government. Though the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has not released any official statement yet, it has been found that BGMI does not exist anymore on the local Google Play Store and App Store. Krafton, the developer of the game, has said, "We will let you know as we have precise information."

The reason behind this order could presumably be the conflict between India and China. Earlier, India had banned almost hundreds of Chinese apps that had a huge fanbase, including Tik Tok and PUBG.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched in India in the year 2021 after PUBG was banned by the Indian government citing national security reasons.