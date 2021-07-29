Tencent Becomes World's Worst Stock Bet With $170 Billion Wipeout

China's most loved stock Tencent has turned into the world's biggest stock loser this month.

According to Bloomberg, the Chinese Internet giant had tumbled 23 percent in July as of Wednesday, after wiping about $170 billion of market value.

Out of top 10 losers in shareholder value this month, nine are Chinese companies, including Meituan and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Tencent's shares rebounded by 7.1 percent on Thursday, tracking broader gains in Chinese stocks after Beijing intensified efforts to alleviate concerns about its crackdown on the private education industry, reported Bloomberg.