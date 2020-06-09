Anurag Kashyap has been polishing his Tik Tok skills in the lockdown as his daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap shares some adorable videos shot with him.The director can be seen enjoying various Tik Tok challenges and acing his dialogue deliveries, while Aaliyah cannot stop laughing and supporting her father. The father-daughter duo also shot some dialogue videos, showcasing his acting prowess.Check out these hilarious videos shared by Aaliyah.Anurag recently saw the release of his first project titled Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai on Netflix under his new production house Good Bad Films. Directed by Anurag, the film stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew.About demonstration, the film had to undergo some changes after the response to the step by the government. “I think every film takes its time. You get a perspective only later. When demonetisation happened, my first reaction was like everyone else, maybe it’s a good thing. Maybe it would help wash out the black money. Slowly you realise it wasn’t thought through. When we saw that perspective we re-wrote the film. Rest is when you get the money and all that. Also, I was busy and it took a year to find the actors,” said Anurag. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.