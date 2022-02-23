Hostage Situation Ends in Amsterdam's Apple Store as Police Overpower Gunman
Police said they were constantly monitoring images on social media that could aid in their investigation eventually.
A hostage situation, that lasted around five hours on Tuesday, 22 February in an Amsterdam Apple store, finally came to an end as the police were able to overpower the gunman and free the remaining hostages, AFP reported.
Police had said that special units had been deployed to "get the situation under control" after they were alerted about the armed robbery at 5:40 pm (1640 GMT), which then turned into a hostage situation.
After a five-hour stand-off, the police said the gunman was "lying on the street and a robot was examining him for explosives" in front of the store in Leidseplein.
Reports said that images on social media showed a man being held at gunpoint by an assailant. Witnesses also heard shots inside the store, according to the AT5 outlet.
As per reports by the AFP, police had said earlier that during the stand-off, several people had managed to escape from the store. They added that the last hostage held in the store was safe.
Police also said that they were constantly monitoring images on social media that could aid in their investigation process eventually.
Tim Wagemakers, an independent journalist, tweeted from a nearby building that there were heavily armed police in front of the Apple store, adding that locals had been ordered to stay inside their homes and away from windows.
(With inputs from AFP.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.