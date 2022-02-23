Hostage Situation Ends in Amsterdam's Apple Store as Police Overpower Gunman

A hostage situation, that lasted around five hours on Tuesday, 22 February in an Amsterdam Apple store, finally came to an end as the police were able to overpower the gunman and free the remaining hostages, AFP reported.

Police had said that special units had been deployed to "get the situation under control" after they were alerted about the armed robbery at 5:40 pm (1640 GMT), which then turned into a hostage situation.

After a five-hour stand-off, the police said the gunman was "lying on the street and a robot was examining him for explosives" in front of the store in Leidseplein.