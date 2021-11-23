Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite Version May Launch Soon: Report

Krafton, the developer of mobile game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is reportedly working on BGMI Lite. A lite and simplified version of the popular mobile game is very much in demand by its fans. However, the company has not released any official update about its launch.

However, as per a report by MySmartPrice, BGMI's official discord server recently held a poll asking fans about why do they need a Lite version of BGMI.

Despite the official poll on Discord server, fans still await Krafton's official announcement about BGMI Lite.