Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite Version May Launch Soon: Report
Fans of BGMI have been constantly demanding a lite version of BGMI.
Krafton, the developer of mobile game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is reportedly working on BGMI Lite. A lite and simplified version of the popular mobile game is very much in demand by its fans. However, the company has not released any official update about its launch.
However, as per a report by MySmartPrice, BGMI's official discord server recently held a poll asking fans about why do they need a Lite version of BGMI.
Despite the official poll on Discord server, fans still await Krafton's official announcement about BGMI Lite.
Earlier this month, Krafton also launched PUBG: New State, an addition to its PUBG franchise video games, globally. Within few days of its launch, the game has already attracted more than 1 crore downloads on Google Play Store.
It is a free-to-play mobile game developed by PUBG Studios, the company that developed the PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS battle royale video game. The new game is set in 2051 and can be played in 17 different languages.
Moreover, the company also claims that PUBG: New State is 'one of the most realistic and technologically advanced mobile games to date.'
