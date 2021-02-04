PUBG vs FAU-G: Why Did FAU-G’s Google Play Store Rating Drop?

The basic jump, duck and prone features are not available while playing the game. An auto-run feature is also missing, and players were quick to point that out.

“For a game that was being hyped as a PUB-G alternative, it’s utterly lacking. There are no guns, only hand to hand fighting. You just need to spam attack and there is 0 skill involved. Graphics are ok, but game lags when you move or turn. It’s unfinished and shouldn’t have been launched this early. There is not even multiplayer, which is a good thing. The single-player itself is so bad that I can’t imagine what a trainwreck multiplayer would be. And Galwan Valley reference is very immature,” one user reviewed on Google Play Store.