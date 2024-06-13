Xiaomi 14 Civi Launched in India: Check Specs, Availability, Price, & Sale Date

Xiaomi 14 Civi: The brand-new Xiaomi 14 Civi made its debut in India on Wednesday, 12 June. One should note that it is the latest entrant in Xiaomi's 14 lineup. The new smartphone operates on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform and flaunts Leica-branded 50-megapixel triple rear cameras. The Xiaomi 14 Civi sports a curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Interested buyers in the country should know the specifications and the price range announced recently.

According to the latest official details, the Xiaomi 14 Civi is backed by a 4,700mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging. The new handset looks like a rebrand of the China-exclusive Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro. Interested buyers should take note of the latest announcements available after the launch in India. Stay updated with the important details.