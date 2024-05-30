Redmi Pad Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch Soon: Teased Design, Features, and Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gadgets Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Redmi Pad Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch Soon: Teased Design, Features, and Details

Redmi Pad Pro 5G is confirmed to make its debut soon.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G is expected to make its debut soon. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun (@leijun) shared a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter) stating that the Redmi Pad Pro 5G will be equipped with support for a 5G SIM card. Interested buyers should note that the exact launch date or timeline has not been announced yet. They should keep track of the latest announcements by the company to know the launch date of the Redmi Pad Pro 5G model.

According to the latest details, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G is expected to support a 'network sync' feature. This feature will allow users to connect their phone's hotspot to the tablet easily with a single tap. Interested buyers must take note of the launch details and stay informed. The company is expected to make some important announcements soon.

Let's take a look at the expected specifications and design of the Redmi Pad Pro 5G before the launch date is announced. The key details will be revealed after the launch, so stay alert.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G: Expected Design and Specifications

The design of the Redmi Pad Pro 5G model visible in the teaser looks similar to the current Redmi Pad Pro. The colourways and accessories also seem similar.

The upcoming model is seen in shades like Dark Grey and Shallow Blue Bay options. These are some of the details we know for now. The exact design will be revealed later.

Similar to the existing Redmi Pad Pro, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G model is expected to sport a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) resolution LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is likely to be supported by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. It will be backed by a 10,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging. The model is also likely to sport an 8-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

The teaser officially confirmed that the device will ship with Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS. As of now, these are some of the features we know.

More details will be revealed after the launch date is announced. The company will announce the key specifications, design, and price during the launch event for buyers.

