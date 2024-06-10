Realme GT 7 Pro Expected Launch Date: Rumoured Specifications and Design Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gadgets Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Realme GT 7 Pro Expected Launch Date: Rumoured Specifications and Design Details

Realme GT 7 Pro launch: Take a look at some rumoured specifications of the upcoming handset.
Raajwrita Dutta
Gadgets
Published:

Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to make its debut in India.

(Photo Courtesy: 91mobiles.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to make its debut in India.</p></div>
The Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to launch in India soon. The brand-new handset will make its debut in China before it is launched in other markets, including India. One should note that several leaks related to the Realme GT 7 Pro have gone viral online over the past few days. A new leak reveals the display, camera, battery, and storage details of the smartphone. All interested people should note that its predecessor, the Realme GT 5 Pro, was not launched in India.

The exact specifications of the Realme GT 7 Pro are not announced by the company. The launch date in India will be announced soon so interested buyers should stay alert. They must keep an eye on the official announcements. The company will announce the design and price range soon for buyers in India.

Let's take a look at the specifications, design, and expected price range of the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro handset. Please note that the design and specifications are not confirmed yet. You must wait for the official announcements.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Expected Specifications

According to the latest details surfacing online, the Realme GT 7 Pro might sport a 1.5K 8T LTPO OLED screen. The brand-new handset is expected to feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with support for up to 3x optical zoom.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is likely to pack an "ultra-large" 6000 mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

An earlier leak suggests that the smartphone may be equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

These are some of the rumoured specifications we know for now. The exact design and features will be announced slowly so stay alert. More details will be available after the launch date is revealed.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Expected Price and Launch Date

According to the official details, the Realme GT 5 Pro made its debut in December 2023. The company will announce the Realme GT 7 Pro global launch details soon.

The price range and availability in India will also be announced later. Interested buyers in India should stay alert to know all the details about the Realme GT 7 Pro in the country.

