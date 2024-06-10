Samsung Galaxy Ring Price In India & Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Details Here

The device is set to join a steadily growing wearable market when it is launched this August in India. There are no such firm release date for the Galaxy ring, the court filing has given a release month, and new leaks suggest that it could cost as much as the Oura ring, with a subscription included.

The device will be available to the customers in three different colour shades and nine sizes.

The Ring weighs roughly three grams, which makes it considerably lighter than the current-gen Oura Ring.

Most likely, the Ring will connect to the smartphone via Bluetooth.

According to sources, Samsung will build 400,000 Galaxy Rings in the first production line run.

The look and cost of the Ring will be crucial. The market will be dominated by “the forecast that the design and price will determine.”

Battery life is a key component of a smart ring and a big reason people will choose one over a smartwatch which they have to charge every couple of nights.

According to records from the Galaxy Ring's FCC certification, the wearable will come with three different battery sizes depending on which size of ring customers opt for.

Larger models will offer more room for battery capacity with the battery sizes quoted as: 17 mAh, 18.5 mAh and 22 mAh.

The Oura Ring currently lasts about five days on a single charge and Samsung will need to at least match, if not better, this longevity.