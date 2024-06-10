Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications and Price

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in India: Tech giant Motorola is expected to launch a new smartphone Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in India soon. The smartphone was recently launched in global markets and as per teasers shared by the company on X (formerly Twitter), it will arrive in India shortly. Although, the company hasn't shared exact launch date of Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in India, it is anticipated that the handset may hit the markets in June. Generally, Motorola doesn't launch ultra series in India but with the launch of Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, the company will make its debut in this segment.

The upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will arrive with a real wooden back panel. The exact features of the handset are still under the wraps but it is likely that the Indian variant may share some specifications with the global versions. Let us read in detail about the launch date, features, specs, and price of Motorola Edge 50 Ultra below.