Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

The new Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro handset will arrive in China on Thursday, 21 March 2024. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch Civi 4 Pro in China on Thursday, 21 March 2024 at 11:30 am IST. According to official teasers released by the company, it is confirmed that the handset will arrive in four color options, including Breeze Blue, Soft Mist Pink, Black, and Spring Field Green. Ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed certain key features and specifications of Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro like processor, design, camera, performance, and more.

Out of all the four color variants of Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, the Spring Field Green is something that will definitely be one of a kind. This back design of this smartphone has been manufactured through colorful gilding process to create mesmerizing natural spring colors and patterns of flowing water. The green colored Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro handset is anticipated to flaunt a textured back, made up of vegan leather.

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Launch Date

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro will be launched in China on Thursday, 21 March 2024.

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Price

The exact price of Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro will be revealed at the official launch event, and is unknown yet.

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Colors

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro will arrive in four color variants, including Breeze Blue, Soft Mist Pink, Black, and Spring Field Green.

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro: Features and Specifications 

Following are some of the confirmed features and specifications of forthcoming Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro.

  • Sleek and slim design with 7.45 mm thin base, and weighing up to 180 grams.

  • Curved display.

  • Powered by  Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

  • Leica enhanced rear triple camera system.

  • Flat and metal based frame, instead of plastic.

  • No protruding camera Island. Instead the phone will have a pill-shaped camera in the top center.

  • The handset is teased to offer Pro Performance, Pro Imaging and Pro Design.

  • IR blaster on the top.

  • Vent for speakers.

  • Made up of advanced Kona leather material, which is wear and dirt resistant.

