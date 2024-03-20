Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch Civi 4 Pro in China on Thursday, 21 March 2024 at 11:30 am IST. According to official teasers released by the company, it is confirmed that the handset will arrive in four color options, including Breeze Blue, Soft Mist Pink, Black, and Spring Field Green. Ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed certain key features and specifications of Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro like processor, design, camera, performance, and more.

Out of all the four color variants of Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, the Spring Field Green is something that will definitely be one of a kind. This back design of this smartphone has been manufactured through colorful gilding process to create mesmerizing natural spring colors and patterns of flowing water. The green colored Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro handset is anticipated to flaunt a textured back, made up of vegan leather.